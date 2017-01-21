La Crosse's Habitat for Humanity passes on a new set of keys

La Crosse's Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 42nd house today after completing the project in record time.

The ground breaking of the house located on Tyler Street took place last spring. The group met it's goal of completing the home by the new year.

On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity and it's sponsors blessed the Thao-Moua family into their new home by handing the family their very own set of keys.

"These are my favorite days. The days that we get to turn over the keys to the families that we've worked with for many, many, many months. They put their sweat and time into this house and then we actually get to see them kind of take over that ownership as they start that road to successful home ownership." Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Kahya Fox said.

John Thao and Mai Moua say that this is the perfect home to raise their family in. They want to thank all of the volunteers that helped them make their dream home a reality.

"They are all angels, and I'm so grateful for all of their hard work." Thao said.

John and Mai are the parents of five children, and they said they are eager to watch their house that they were able to build with their own two hands be passed down to future generations.

"Basically I'm just looking forward watching our family grow our kids grow and knowing that we helped build this house. Someday, we can pass it down to the kids and say that this house was built in 2017." Thao added.

The Thao/Mai family and the volunteers put more than 2,680 hours into the home project.