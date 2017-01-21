Casino Night at the Taste of Onalaska

Residents had the opportunity to support Onalaska's public and private schools at the 8th annual Taste of Onalaska Saturday night at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center.

The Onalaska Education Foundation sponsors the event in order to raise funds for school programs that might not otherwise receive finances for. More than 20 businesses and 8 restaurants were featured at the "Casino Night" themed event.

"It's so important for Onalaska because it brings us together to rally behind education. The proceeds of this night goes to the teachers. It goes and turns back to all of the schools public and private so they can apply for grants that funds things that the regular budget can't fund." President of the Onalaska Education Foundation, Jackie Strutt said.

In 2016 the foundation funded over $12,000 dollars for classroom projects. This year they are hoping to raise the bar event higher by raising an equal amount or more than last years total.