La Crosse County Republicans oppose resort area tax

The La Crosse County Republican Party unanimously passed a resolution opposing the premier resort area tax during its annual caucus on Saturday.

Last week, the La Crosse County Board proposed making La Crosse a premier resort area which would increase taxes on about 40 different tourism related goods and services.

Bill Feehan, chair of the party, said the tax is an expansion of the sales tax and would effect virtually every business in the county.

"We're opposed to expanding the sales tax as a means for bailing out our county for irresponsible spending," he said. "They have not made spending on roads a priority for decades."

The county voted 21 to 1 in favor of placing a question about the tax on the April ballot.

"The county increased the debt last year from $59 million to $110 million," he said. "A reasonable person may ask why didn't they spend some of that money on roads and why do we need new taxes for roads?"

The party also elected its executive committee and officers for the next two yeas during the caucus. Feehan was re-elected as chairman.