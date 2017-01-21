Montessori schools popularity growing in Wisconsin

UW-La Crosse's 3rd annual Montessori Conference was held Saturday amidst the Montessori educational style's rising popularity in Wisconsin. In an article from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the director for the National Center of Montessori in the Public Sector said Wisconsin was becoming a hotbed for growth in Montessori education. These schools have a unique style of student-led learning, mixed-age classrooms and hands-on activities.

Educators like Josh Shively from Coulee Montessori Charter School said that popularity may be coming from the more versatile approach.

"People are realizing that not all students learn in the same way," Shively said. "[Kids] follow their own natural curiosity to become researchers and to become invested in their own education."

Montessori education was established by an Italian physicist and educator named Maria Montessori over 100 years ago. Changes have been made suiting the needs of students in 2017, but the core concepts remain the same. Several grades are in one class room, and the students lead their own activities and learning. The teacher takes on more of a guidance role than a lecturer, meaning they have more one-on-one time with each student or group of students.

Mariah Bigelow, another teacher from Coulee Montessori, gave an example of her class learning about the tundra. She introduces the topic in a general sense and then encourages her students to research what interests them most about the tundra.

"I have some learning about the melting of glaciers, I have some learning about polar bears, some learning about the climate in the tundra..." said Bigelow. "It's all about the tundra, but they're all learning different things and choosing how they want to learn those things."

Students then present what they've learned to others in their classroom. Each student may study a different topic, but still learn a variety of information.

"The things they come up with are incredible to me," Bigelow said. "They are able to be creative and they can also work with each other."

Montessori proponents argue creativity, critical thinking and the ability to work with peers throughout life are the most crucial skills to take to the workforce. Being able to foster natural interest and learn at each child's own pace only strengthen those skills, they say.

"When a child makes a choice, there's motivation that occurs almost instantaneously," said Ann Epstein, Associate Professor of Early Childhood Education at UW-La Crosse. "They have decided, 'This is what I want to do,' and then you get the discovery, you get the the, 'Oh I see how this works, I've done it myself!'"

Epstein said scores on standardized tests have been comparable between Montessori and traditional classrooms. Montessori students tended to score higher in language arts.

"Montessori continues to meet the needs and excel the expectations of both teachers and families," said Epstein.

The conference at UW-La Crosse featured several presentations aimed at both parents and educators alike, with their keynote address featuring Kathy Leitch, an instructor from a Florida Montessori school speaking on helping students confront and deal with stress. She argued that stressed students retain less information from the classroom.