River rescue turns out to be false alarm

Several dozen rescuers turn out to look for a possible boat that sank in the Mississippi River Sunday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., according to La Crosse Fire Department Captain Jeff Schott, a person near the river heard an airboat leaving from the 7th Street landing, followed by a loud noise that sounded like a crash. When that person didn't hear anything else, a call was made to 9-1-1.

Members of the fire department, La Crosse Dive Rescue, and La Crosse Police arrived at the landing to begin their search.

Shortly after launching four rescue boats, an airboat was discovered in a backwater area on the other side of the river. The boat's driver said when they left the landing, they did hit a piece of ice. The driver then killed the engine before restarting it at a lower RPM and continuing across the river.

No one was injured.