Large crowds for NFC Championship game

The big game drew big crowds cheering on the green and gold Sunday.

Sports bars like Buffalo Wild Wings are a staple for fans who like to go out to enjoy the game. Crowds on Sunday were mostly made up of Packer fans, but some Atlanta falcon fans added some red and black to the sea of green and gold. Buffalo Wild Wings said having a larger crowd for these high stakes playoff games makes for a much more energetic environment.

"It's more exciting having a lot of people just being involved in the day," said Jesse Erdman, Guest Experience Captain for Buffalo Wild Wings. "It's cool having a lot of people around to just cheer on."

Despite the larger crowds however, as the game went on that excitement from Packer fans slowly dissipated as the Packers struggled against the Falcons.