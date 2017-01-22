Public school advocates hoping for increase in state funding

Advocates for Wisconsin's public schools are hoping the legislature raises funding in a way that allows the money to be spent in classrooms.

Governor Scott Walker has said more money is coming their way, including most recently during his state of the state address. Loosening revenue limits that restrict school spending is the highest priority for groups representing public schools.

Likely education issues this session include allowing the statewide private school voucher program to grow more rapidly, addressing the teacher shortages and improving mental health services in schools.