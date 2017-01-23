2 Onalaska women charged with child neglect and animal mistreatment

An Onalaska woman and her daughter had their initial court appearance on charges of child neglect and animal mistreatment.

Prosecutors charged the pair with 29 crimes after police found emaciated dogs, rats and horses living on their property.

74-year-old Linda West and 27-year-old Carol West will appear in court again this week. According to the criminal complaint. the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department was called to the property in October for an unrelated incident. Upon arriving, the deputy encountered a strong smell of feces and urine when Linda West opened the door. Investigators found rat feces on the floors and garbage everywhere.

The complaint also states animal control officers found three dogs in plastic carries. Two were very emaciated and the carriers were full of feces and has no water. Five more dogs were found on the property.