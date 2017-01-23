Time to test your well water?

It may not be something you think about this time of year, given that all the water outdoors is pretty much frozen, but now is the perfect time to consider getting your water tested if you have a private well. Scott Chiples, general manager at Culligan of La Crosse, said while the city tests its water supply regularly, those with private wells have to take the initiative themselves.

Chiples said the kinds of contaminants likely found in well water are those that can't be seen or smelled. Arsenic, lead and various bacterial strains are some of the more common problems in the area, according to Chiples.

The City of La Crosse does provide well water testing kits that you can do on your own and send off to a lab to have analyzed at various prices. Chiples said Culligan also has a promotion right now offering a full test for about $60. To find out more, go to culligan.com/LaCrosse.