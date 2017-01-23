Ten inches of snow in some spots with winter storm

Depending on where you lived, you either got a few inches of snow, or quite a bit more.

Snowfall totals from the National Weather Service (NWS) varied greatly during this latest storm.

In the La Crosse area, the NWS office had 7.8 inches of snow late Wednesday morning, compared to only 2.9 inches at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

Coon Valley reported 8 inches of snow, while in Viroqua 6 inches fell.

The heaviest snow was centered in northeastern Iowa and just across the border of Minnesota. St. Ansgar in Mitchell County had 11.2 inches, with Stewartville in Olmsted County recording 11 inches.

Elsewhere, Spring Grove had 7 inches, Waukon 8.8 inches, 5.5 inches just northwest of Tomah, and 3.8 inches in Ettrick.

Roads remain snow covered and slippery in spots around the region. Some areas are reporting blowing and drifting snow across roadways.

