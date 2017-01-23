City Hall begins replacing 30 year old leaking roof

After 30 years, the La Crosse City Hall's roof is getting what project engineers said is a much needed overhaul.

According to Project Engineer Greg Kozelek, the current roof is leaking in multiple locations. Construction on the project began in early January and is expected to be complete in late spring.

"We have to deal with it," said Kozelek.

The new roof costs roughly $406,000, part of the city's capital budget from 2016. With advancements in modern materials, Kozelek said roofing in winter has become much more practical.

"All this is done in cold weather," said Kozelek. "The materials are designed to let them do that."

The new roof will be fully-adhered with added insulation. On completion the roof is expected to last the full 15 years on the warranty.