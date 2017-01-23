WinCraft-ing success for sports fans since 1961

Regardless of the Packers loss on Sunday, WinCraft of Winona is keeping busy.

They are working on assembling buttons, stickers, lanyards, flags, and some new products for this championship season. WinCraft has produced product for 50 of the past 51 Super Bowls. The 50 year relationship and licensing agreement with the NFL is the longest out of all companies associated with the NFL. The warehouse spans nearly two football fields with large areas for printing, packaging, and shipping.

WinCraft starts their championship season in September. They track "who's hot and who's not" in the NFL so they can come up with graphic ideas for new products. As you can imagine, the product line has changed multiple times due to every team's ups and downs during the season. Dave Schipper, Vice President of Product Management says that the "Super Bowl always starts for us back in September. What we do is we start putting our plans together, we put our graphics together, deciding which new products we have; deciding which products we might want to take out. And of course, back then (September) the Vikings were hot, the Cowboys were hot, so that product line looked a lot different than what it does today."

WinCraft has new products for this years championship games. WinCraft has assembled a new can cooler (Koozies), full colored beach towels, and also locker room towels. Wanda Blattner is retired, but keeps busy since she started at WinCraft one and a half years ago. Wanda works on the assembly line folding towels and packaging them. She gave us a rundown of her process and responsibilities. "...They come out of the transfer room. We fold them. We put hangers on. Then we have the cards that have to go on them. We fold them, we box them, and out the door they go. Then we start with the next towel." Wanda says she fills multiple orders a day. On average, each order fulfilled contains 180 towels.

Today, in particular, was a busy day at WinCraft. This is because now that the Falcons have won, their fan base will begin to collect sports memorabilia. Dave Schipper says that they will see a gradual increase in demand for Falcons products as it is their first Super Bowl appearance in over 18 years.

Dave also told me that out of the 600 employees at the Winona facility, they're split about 50/50 on Packers support versus Vikings support.

Wanda did mention that if she had been folding and packaging Packers locker room towels instead of Falcons or Patriots towels that she would be much happier. She added "...but you can't have everything, so this is okay."

WinCraft also produces flags and other seasonal items for big box retailers such as Wal-Mart. Most WinCraft products are home-grown right in Winona.

Upcoming peak seasons for WinCraft products will be for NBA, NASCAR, and MLB. They also have business to business relationships that account for about 25% of their inventory.