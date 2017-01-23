Plans for Memorial Pool continue

Memorial Pool still stands empty, but there is a committee that has been appointed to find a solution for that.

The committee is assessing the needs of the community and the neighborhood needs. A plan has been presented to the committee and they are expecting to review several more in the coming months. The committee hopes to have three to five plans that they can present to the board of park commissioners. It is too early in the process to have a plan on how to raise funds for the project. There are several obstacles in the project including the lack of land in the area but the community support is there.

"There are obstacles but the community involvement has been great, the Jenna neighborhood association has really stepped forward and really been doing work to kinda help us help the pool committee move forward," said Jay Odegaard, La Crosse Parks and Rec Superintendent.

Once the pool committee plans have been approved by the board of park commissioners, it will go to the common council. Odegaard doesn't expect work to begin on a project before 2018.