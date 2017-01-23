3 more prep football standouts to play at college level

A talented senior class throughout the Coulee Region is sending three more football players to the next level.

Onalaska wide receiver Tyler Hughes and G-E-T fullback Butch Haines announced their commitment to Winona State University over the weekend.

Hughes caught 77 passes for more than 1,300 yards last season, helping Onalaska win the Mississippi Valley Conference title.

Haines ran for more than 1,000 yards for the Coulee Conference champion Red Hawks.

Caledonia offensive lineman Nick Loging announced he will play for Augustana College, another member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with Winona State.

Loging helped lead Caledonia to a second-straight MSHSL Class AA title in November.