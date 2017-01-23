LCT brings 17th century comedy to life

The La Crosse Community Theater is preparing for their next show at the Weber Center for the Arts.

The Misanthrope is a 17th century French comedy that focusing on a man named Alceste. He is outraged by what he perceives as a duplicitous overly polite society and vows to speak his mind honestly... whether it offends someone or not.

Despite the play being written long ago, those involved in the production say the situations The Misanthrope are still very relevant to 2017 audiences.

"People are very aware of that 'fake nice' kind of thing," said Director Ryan Puffer. "That's what he's dealing with in the 17th century. Especially with social media, we definitely have that idea of how you can present your way how you want to on Facebook and Twitter and then be completely different to other people."