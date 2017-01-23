Monday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Monday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Monday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Westby 46, Arcadia 33

Eleva-Strum 64, Blair-Taylor 53

Seneca 71, Kickapoo 43

River Falls 62, Holmen 42

C-FC 81, Gilmanton 29 - Nate Urell (CFC): 12 points

Spring Grove 94, Waukon (IA) 57 - Wade Grinde (Spring Grove): 400th career win

Viroqua 54, North Crawford 36

Mondovi 64, Alma/Pepin 62

Kingsland 97, La Crescent 66

Girls high school basketball

Sparta 69, Westfield 36

Cashton 47, Viroqua 29

Osseo-Fairchild 58, Black River Falls 46

Rushford-Peterson 60, Dover-Eyota 52

Bangor 46, Arcadia 43

Spring Grove 65, Fillmore Central 48

Kingsland 50, La Crescent 31

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.