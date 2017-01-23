Monday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Westby 46, Arcadia 33
Eleva-Strum 64, Blair-Taylor 53
Seneca 71, Kickapoo 43
River Falls 62, Holmen 42
C-FC 81, Gilmanton 29 - Nate Urell (CFC): 12 points
Spring Grove 94, Waukon (IA) 57 - Wade Grinde (Spring Grove): 400th career win
Viroqua 54, North Crawford 36
Mondovi 64, Alma/Pepin 62
Kingsland 97, La Crescent 66
Girls high school basketball
Sparta 69, Westfield 36
Cashton 47, Viroqua 29
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Black River Falls 46
Rushford-Peterson 60, Dover-Eyota 52
Bangor 46, Arcadia 43
Spring Grove 65, Fillmore Central 48
Kingsland 50, La Crescent 31
