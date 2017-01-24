Wisconsin winter getaways

When it comes to winter in Wisconsin, if you can't beat it, join it! There's no need to escape the cold and snow for a fun, family-friendly weekend.

Kristina LeVan with the Wisconsin Tourism Department stopped by Daybreak to share some of the details.

Most people don't think about hot air ballooning as a winter activity, but every year Hudson hosts the Hot Air Affair. It takes place the first weekend in February, so Feb. 3-5.

Later in February, Delavan will welcome some of the world's greatest kite performers during the Sky Circus on the Ice event at Lake Lawn Resort.

Watch an impressive show as teams of performers color the sky with gorgeous kites flying high above the frozen lake. The bright kites light up the winter sky and the experts will provide attendees with tips on how to fly a kite in the winter months. The free event takes places Feb. 17-19.

Bald Eagle Appreciation Days returns to Prairie Du Chien Feb. 24-25.

Prairie du Chien is located along the migration route so you can see dozens of eagles. And since it's winter, it's easier to see them without any leaves on the trees. You can see the majestic birds firsthand during this fun, free and family-friendly event, which features live bald eagle and raptor programs, educational exhibits, children's activities, a life sized bald eagle nest and more.

Before making your travel arrangements, be sure to check the Snow Conditions Report at TravelWisconsin.com.