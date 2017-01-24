Bipartisan proposal would eliminate publishing minutes - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Bipartisan proposal would eliminate publishing minutes

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Government entities would no longer have to publish meeting minutes in local newspapers under a bipartisan bill being circulated in the Wisconsin Legislature.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced Tuesday that they were circulating the measure for co-sponsors. It would allow municipalities, school districts, counties and technical colleges to publish meeting minutes on a website. Current law requires the minutes to be printed in the local newspaper.

The bill would not change the requirement that meeting agendas and legal notices be printed in the newspaper.

Bill sponsors say the change would affect nearly every government entity statewide, except townships, the city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Public School District which are already exempt.

The measure is supported by a variety of groups representing schools, counties, cities and technical colleges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.