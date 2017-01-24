UPDATE: Winter Rec Fest Activities

It is the last weekend for La Crosse's Winter Rec Fest. There is a winter storm on the way and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Parks and Rec Department. Jay Odegaard, Superintendent of Recreation and Park Facilities adds "...The euchre and sheepshead tournaments are a big draw that we get a lot of people come to. And then the adult sports; you know, whether it be broomball, volleyball, kickball."

There has been a lack of winter weather around the area the past couple of weeks and it has affected weekend activities already. The lighted night sledding at Forest Hills remains tentative due to the melting snow and ponding that has filled the bottom of the hill. All other activities Friday night are planned to go on without a hitch unless otherwise posted.

Saturday's activities include the euchre, sheepshead, and volleyball tournaments. These popular tournaments are all scheduled to start on time. The only event that has been canceled for Saturday is the ice fishing derby at Pettibone Park.

For more Winter Rec Fest Information