Onalaska women facing 29 charges of neglect, mistreatment headed to trial

An Onalaska woman and her daughter are headed to trial after evidence presented in court Tuesday provided probable cause of a multitude of animal mistreatment charges.

74-year-old Linda West and her daughter Carol West face six felonies and 23 misdemeanors after sheriff's deputies made some disturbing discoveries at their home in the Town of Onalaska in October.

Tuesday's testimony was provided by Deputy Richard Amundsen of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department and Kathy KasaKaitas, the Animal Control Supervisor of the Coulee Region Humane Society.

Both spent time on the West property investigating the case and seizing the animals after a search warrant was obtained.

According to the criminal complaint, reports from the Coulee Region Humane Society, La Crosse County Sheriff's Department and Onalaska Police Department, as well as statements provided by neighbors and witnesses over the past 20 years show complaints about Linda West's animals and home. Records date back to 1996.

Deputy Amundsen testified in October, the department was dispatched to a complaint of a horse owned by West causing damage to a neighbor's yard. Upon arrival, he testified the responding deputy observed that the front door and home appeared to be quite run down. When West opened the door, he was immediately overcome with the smell of animal feces and urine. He also noted garbage all throughout the yard and piled in the entryway as far as the deputy could see.

As a result of what the deputy noted, Deputy Amundsen was assigned to investigate the case. Child Protective Services and the La Crosse County Health Department also responded to the scene, as two of Carol West's children were said to be living in the house.

After obtaining a search warrant on Oct. 19, Deputy Amundsen along with KasaKaitas entered the home to see the extent of what was going on. KasaKaitas testified that prior to entering the home, she noted an overpowering smell of animal feces and urine. Once the door was open, the smell was overwhelming to the point where breathing was difficult.

Three dogs were located in plastic crates, stacked on top of each other with no visible access to water or food. KasaKaitas testified one of the dogs had a cage sore on his back from rubbing against the top of the crate because the feces was stacked so high.

Two other dogs were found upstairs in the two bedrooms. Those dogs were said to be in slightly better condition than the three on the main floor.

3 additional dogs were found in a barn in the furthest corner of the property and each was inside a wire kennel that had been zip-tied shut. KasaKaitas testified the dogs were in very poor condition and estimated each dog was laying in feces measuring at least four inches thick. She also noted there was no water in any of the cages and each contained an empty chewed-up plastic pale. Bowls in the cages were upside down and buried in feces.

The home was condemned by the La Crosse County Health Department.

On Oct. 20, law enforcement returned to the property with a search warrant to collect the animals from the barn and fields. A total of 16 horses were seized from the property. KasaKaitas testified the corral had two feet of mud and feces making it hard for the horses to move around. She also said no water was made available to the horses and the hay was moldy and not good quality.

She testified one horse had such overgrown hooves that the vet on scene indicated in may have to be euthanized.

In total, the investigators discovered and seized 32 dead domestic rates from a freezer and 44 live rats in various cages in the home. There were three dogs in wire kennels from the first floor of the home, two dogs found in bedrooms upstairs and three dogs located in the barn for a total of eight dogs. One cat was also seized along with the 16 horses.