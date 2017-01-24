Disney surprises 4-year-old with Zootopia presents

Last month, the Holmen Police Department surprised 4-year-old, Macy Dale, swearing her in as an honorary police officer.

At that time, they presented a badge and even a uniform with a Holmen Police Department patch attached to the arm.

Alicia and Lance Dale, Macy's parents said she was diagnosed with Leukemia in mid-November of 2016 and after a couple months of chemotherapy treatment, things are looking up, "She's getting used to our trips going up to Rochester. Some of it's not so fun, some of it's not so bad."

Thanks in part to the support of her family and friends at the Holmen Police Department.

"She gets lower doses of medicine which is really helping her energy levels, her pain is very minimal," added Alicia.

Phil Johnston, the writer and producer of Macy's favorite movie, Zootopia saw her story and sent a special package to the department.

"He's originally from Wisconsin and obviously they said the story touched him out there and all his crew," said Shane Collins, Chief of Police at Holmen Police Department.

Among the items inside the box was a letter from Walt Disney Animations Studios reading, "Hi Officer Macy! We hope you're feeling better and look forward to the day when your out patrolling the streets-just like Judy Hopps. Much love from your pals in Zootopia!"

Other items inside the package included: a book, stencils, stuffed animals, a draw string bag, and a DVD copy of the movie.

"It's pretty awesome when we can get involved and affect someone's life, especially a child. I have two of my own and just to see them grow up and when something's affecting her like this, to be able to do something to not only affect her but impact the family members of her is pretty special to be involved in," added Collins.

It's a small gesture, but one that means a lot, "I really can't put into words how it feels to know all these people care about her," expressed Lance.

Bringing a smile to Miss Macy when she needs it the most.

MORE INFORMATION: Holmen Police Department