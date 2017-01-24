Grand opening of UW-L's brand new student union

What began as a 2012 student referendum came to fruition Tuesday. UW-La Crosse held their official ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of "The U", their brand new student union.

"To walk in the building today and see all the students, I mean it's a singular feeling it really is extraordinary," said Chancellor Joe Gow.

"The U" now replaces Cartwright Center as the official student union, something many students felt UW-L was missing.

"Feels good to finally have a student union," said junior Kyle Miller. "Before, it was kind of like that missing piece that we needed on campus. There was a lot of hype around it and they definitely pulled it off."

The three floor complex provides spaces to eat with the number of new food options including an Einstein Bagels and Co. Studying and meeting locations are plentiful as well, and most of the student services like textbook rental and admissions are also consolidated underneath one roof. There's also a basement full of opportunities to blow off a little steam, like a game room filled with pool tables and air hockey, two performance stages, and even a full size movie theater.

It's not just food and games though. The second floor houses a space called "The Cove", an office space for student organizations that were previously separated.

"[Cartwright] made it a little bit difficult to get things done," said Student Association President Jacob Schimmel. "You know, e-mail can only do so much. You really need to connect with people in person, that's what this building really allows folks to do."

As the campus continues to grow in popularity, it's a relief to put one of these last pieces into place.

"It's just something that is really long overdue for us," Chancellor Gow said.

"The U" was funded mainly through that student referendum that passed 88% to 22%. Other than the benefits of consolidated student services, Chancellor Gow said the new student union will have a big impact on recruitment.