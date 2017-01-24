La Crosse ranks in nation's top 20 college towns

La Crosse was recently ranked as on of the top 20 best college town in the US, according to the American Institute of Economic Research.

That list is of college towns with populations below 250,000. Rankings were based on factors like rental costs, ease of access without a car, presence of arts and entertainment and youth employment. In the last category of youth employment, La Crosse took top honors.

"I think that's a testament to not only the university of course, but the great community where we're located," said UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow. "Our downtown is thriving, there's a lot of natural beauty, we've got friendly people... so that's exciting!"

Top overall rankings for college towns under 250,000 went to Boulder, Colorado.