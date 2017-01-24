Couleecap awarded $52,000 grant to support prospective business owners

There is good news for those thinking about starting their own business in the La Crosse Area. Couleecap was awarded the Entrepreneurship Support Grant from the State of Wisconsin.

Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch (R) and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary Mark Hogan visited La Crosse on Tuesday to award Couleecap with the grant worth over more than $52,000. Couleecap will use this money to support and train new entrepreneurs.

Kleefisch says she hopes this funding with help people turn their ideas into a reality.

"There are a lot people walking around with an itty bitty business or just a light bulb above their head--a brilliant idea that they would love to turn into a company, something that they could become their own boss except they don't know how to take that next step," said Kleefisch. "What these grant dollars do, is find these people, and then, help them take their next step."

She says discovering prospective business owners would benefit Wisconsin's economy.

"There are people out there who have the next IBM computer, who have the next Facebook," said Kleefisch. "They have the next Shopko or Kwik Trip. And they're among us. What would it look like in Wisconsin's economy got to see their idea in motion?"

According to Kleefisch, Wisconsin small business owners have the best success rate in the Upper Midwest. She hopes the grants will help the next generation of small businesses.

The WEDC will continue to track those awarded grants to monitor their progress and make sure tax dollars are being well spent.

Couleecap will begin searching for new entrepreneurs to invest in within the next few weeks. The non-profit organization works to serve low-income individuals and families in La Crosse, Crawford, Vernon, and Monroe counties.