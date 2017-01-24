Tuesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesday's local scores

Boys Basketball

Aquinas 56, Central 91...King; 28 pts., Kale 18 pts.

EC Memorial 57, Logan 67...Siegel 26 pts.

Tomah 79, Ona. Luther 66

Brookwood 62, Cashton 25

Reedsburg 57, West Salem 61

Arcadia 71, Blair-Taylor 49

Bangor 78, Wonewoc-Center 48

Caledonia 82, Dover-Eyota 59...O. King 31 pts.

New Lisbon 29, Hillsboro 40

Mel-Min 69, BRF 78

Girls Basketball

West Salem 58, Central 36

EC Memorial 37, Onalaska 50

De Soto 66, North Crawford 29

Dover-Eyota 48, Caledonia 67

Grand Meadow 69, Houston 40

Luther 35, Westby 74

Lincoln 43, Indy 52

Weston 33, Wauzeka-Steuben 57

EC Immanuel 57, Whitehall 36

St. Charles 56, Rush-Pete 65...Koop 32 pts

Adams-Friendship 37, Tomah 57
Boys Hockey

La Crosse 1, Onalaska 7...Dirks:  2 goals, 2 assts.

La Crescent 0, West Salem 8

Sparta 6, Tomah 9

