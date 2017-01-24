Tuesday's local scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 56, Central 91...King; 28 pts., Kale 18 pts.
EC Memorial 57, Logan 67...Siegel 26 pts.
Tomah 79, Ona. Luther 66
Brookwood 62, Cashton 25
Reedsburg 57, West Salem 61
Arcadia 71, Blair-Taylor 49
Bangor 78, Wonewoc-Center 48
Caledonia 82, Dover-Eyota 59...O. King 31 pts.
New Lisbon 29, Hillsboro 40
Mel-Min 69, BRF 78
Girls Basketball
West Salem 58, Central 36
EC Memorial 37, Onalaska 50
De Soto 66, North Crawford 29
Dover-Eyota 48, Caledonia 67
Grand Meadow 69, Houston 40
Luther 35, Westby 74
Lincoln 43, Indy 52
Weston 33, Wauzeka-Steuben 57
EC Immanuel 57, Whitehall 36
St. Charles 56, Rush-Pete 65...Koop 32 pts
Adams-Friendship 37, Tomah 57
Boys Hockey
La Crosse 1, Onalaska 7...Dirks: 2 goals, 2 assts.
La Crescent 0, West Salem 8
Sparta 6, Tomah 9
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.