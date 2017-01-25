Charmant Hotel ranked No. 2 in the U.S.

The Charmant Hotel was ranked one of Trip Advisors Top 25 Hotels in the U.S.

Sean Castady, General Manager at The Charmant Hotel said it's quite the honor after only being open since September, 2015.

"The recognition is fantastic. I think the staff here has done an amazing job in the first year and half since opening, of really making sure that we build a good service oriented team who is very passionate about guests who are coming in and out of the building. Make sure that we are providing a good atmosphere that is welcoming for visitors and locals alike," expressed Castady.

They were selected based on service, value, and quality. Award winners were determined from hundreds of millions of reviews and opinions from travelers online.

"Having good eye contact, smiling, using a guest's name. Those are the basic fundamentals of hospitality that a lot of times different businesses tend to lose track of. Especially in this day in age," added Castady.

