Local eighth graders explore career paths

Hundreds of local students got a head start on career choice on Wednesday through the 24th Annual Eighth Grade Career Expo.

The event happened in the South Hall of the La Crosse Center. Each student took a survey to identify career interests and rotated through different booths to learn more from local professionals. Students had the chance to ask questions and learn more about different career paths.

Organizers hope exploring different jobs will help the eighth graders find the path they want to take in the future.

"There are lots of options out there for careers," said Deb Heather, Director of Recruitment and K-12 Engagement at Western Technical College. "You are not just stuck in one choice and you can go many different directions with a skill set in your interest area. So, to be able to explore and have awareness of what that is, and how they can take that moving forward."

Careers with all education requirements were represented. Heather says the most popular careers this year are healthcare, graphic design, and technology.

Students build relationships with professionals at the expo that continue as they finish school and enter the professional world.