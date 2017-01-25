La Crosse County Clerk weighs in on call for voter fraud investigation

President Trump is calling for investigations into voter fraud after taking the Oval Office.

The State of Wisconsin finished a recount of the presidential election in December 2016. La Crosse County also had a recount for the 32nd Senate District race.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer says the results of both recounts were the same as the original outcomes with no inconsistencies. She credits the safeguards put into place to prevent voter fraud.

"There's more safeguards than what the public realizes, there's more safeguards in place than what poll workers realize," said Dankmeyer. "You know, with the WisVote voter registration system, you can't be entered into the system twice. And if you are, a red flag comes up and we start investigating where did you vote twice and what proof do we have that you did."

Dankmeyer says La Crosse County voter accuracy comes from high standards.

"Nothing suspicious was brought up, there were no inconsistencies that weren't explained, and the number of people voting in the poll book matched the ballots cast. So, as far as La Crosse County goes, the integrity is held very high and we've proven that the elections here are secure," she said.

Dankmeyer says having a recount is rare, especially during presidential elections. She added that many of the mistakes found during the recount came from people not properly marking the ballots. She says voter fraud is usually an accident and not intentional, but either way, people will be caught by the system.