Thomas's big night carries Cyclones

Matt Thomas is elevating his game with his season season winding down at Iowa State.

The Onalaska native poured in a career-high 25 points in the cyclones 70-65 win over Kansas State Tuesday night in Ames.

Those 25 points also included a career-best 7 three-pointers.

Thomas scored 20 of his 25 points in the first half when Iowa State built a 20 point lead.

Then they had to hang on the rest of the way.

He finished a blistering 9 for 12 from the field.

"I just go into every game with a clear mind. I think I missed my first shot actually, but after you see it go through the net a couple of times the rim starts to become a little bit bigger, unless you're on the free throw line. Other than that, it was a good night. It got sloppy at the end but we found a way," Thomas said.

"Good day or bad day, when I look out my window at about 10:30, he'll be spinning that ball and shooting it. Spinning it and shooting it. The manager will be out there shooting the ball. He's got great character and great work ethic. He deserved a night like this," said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm.

Thomas is averaging 11.7 points a game so far in his senior season.