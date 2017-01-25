Wednesday's scores

Wednesday's local scores
Boys Basketball
EC Regis 51, Aquinas 41
Girls Basketball
EC Regis 44, Aquinas 71...Rezin 20 pts.
Men's Basketball
UW-Oshkosh 61, UW-La Crosse 55...Schradle 14 pts, 13 reb. Eagles fall to 10-8, 2-5 in WIAC
Western Tech 73, St. Cloud Tech 95
Women's Basketball
UW-La Crosse 49, UW-Oshkosh 51...Eagles 4-game winning streak is over
St. Cloud Tech 74, Western Tech 59
