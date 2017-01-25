Wednesday's scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wednesday's scores

Wednesday's local scores

Boys Basketball

EC Regis  51, Aquinas 41

Girls Basketball

EC Regis 44, Aquinas 71...Rezin 20 pts.

Men's Basketball

UW-Oshkosh 61, UW-La Crosse 55...Schradle 14 pts, 13 reb.  Eagles fall to 10-8, 2-5 in WIAC

Western Tech 73, St. Cloud Tech 95

Women's Basketball

UW-La Crosse 49, UW-Oshkosh 51...Eagles 4-game winning streak is over

St. Cloud Tech 74, Western Tech 59

