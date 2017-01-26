Copy-Minnesota leaders rebuke Trump's immigration moves

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - City and state leaders say they'll fight to protect Minnesota immigrants against President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration.

A group of predominantly Democratic politicians gathered at the Capitol Wednesday with nearly 100 others to decry Trump's executive order. The president's action jumpstarts construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and block "sanctuary cities" from receiving federal grants. He's expected to follow up by restricting the flow of refugees into the country.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is the nation's first Somali-American lawmaker. She says Trump's move conflicts with the American ideal of a welcoming democracy. She was joined by other lawmakers including Republican Rep. Rod Hamilton.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says the city won't back down in the face of Trump's threat to pull funding.

