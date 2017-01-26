Jackson County identifies man shot by deputies last week

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the person fatally shot by deputies at a rural home last week.

The man is identified as Donovan Paul Scheurich, Sr. formerly of La Crosse.

On January 25, two deputies and a sergeant went to a home in the Town of Millston for report of a suicidal person who was making threats against law enforcement. When they arrived, Scheurich began firing a weapon at the officers. They returned fire and fatally wounded Scheurich, who died at the scene.

The sheriff's office also identified the three officers involved. They are:

Sgt. Evan Mazur, a nearly 15 year veteran of the department

Deputy Michael Bartlett-a member of the department since May 2011

Deputy Aaron Johnson-a member of the department since July 2012

A statement on the shooting released by the sheriff's office said that none of the three had ever been involved in a officer-involved shooting before.

All three remain on paid administrative leave following the conclusion of the investigation into the shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is heading the investigation at the request of the department.

Once the investigation is complete, the DCI will turn over their reports to the Jackson County District Attorney.

