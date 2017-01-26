Tomah VA center's future unknown with federal hiring freeze

A congressman from Wisconsin says a new hiring freeze for federal agencies by President Donald Trump's administration could be especially detrimental to the troubled Tomah Veteran's Affairs Medical Center.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Trump signed an executive order Monday imposing the hiring freeze across federal agencies, including the VA system.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says the move comes amid staffing shortages of health care professionals at VA centers in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

He says it's unacceptable that one of Trump's first actions was to make it more difficult for Wisconsin veterans to receive quality help and care.

It's unclear whether the freeze would affect the more than 20 vacancies posted for the Tomah facility. A clinic spokesman referred questions to VA headquarters, which didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

