Thursday marks 20th anniversary of Packers Super Bowl XXXI win

It’s been 20 years since the Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.

On Jan. 26, 1997, the Green and Gold defeated the Patriots 35-21 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

It was the Packers’ first Super Bowl victory since Super Bowl II.

It was a team that included greats like Brett Favre, Reggie White, and Desmond Howard.

Memorable Moments:

Packers quarterback Brett Favre tossed a Super Bowl-record 81-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Freeman. Favre also tossed a TD to Andre Rison, and No. 4 ran in another touchdown.

Reggie White set a Super Bowl-record with three sacks.

The MVP of the game was Desmond Howard. He had a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown, and a record 244 yards.

The Packers intercepted Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe four times.

Starting Line Up for the Packers Super Bowl XXXI Team (source: NFL.com Game Summary)

OFFENSE

Antonio Freeman – WR

Bruce Wilkerson – LT

Aaron Taylor – LG

Frank Winters – C

Adam Timmerman – RG

Earl Dotson – RT

Mark Chmura – TE

Andre Rison – WR

Brett Favre – QB

Edgar Bennett – RB

William Henderson – FB

DEFENSE

Reggie White – LDE

Santana Dotson – LDT

Gilbert Brown – RDT

Sean Jones – RDE

Wayne Simmons – LLB

Ron Cox – MLB

Brian Williams RLB

Craig Newsome – LCB

Doug Evans – RCB

LeRoy Butler – SS

Eugene Robinson – FS