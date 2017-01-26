Bringing Downtown La Crosse to the next level

La Crosse's Historic Downtown continues to grow as new businesses enter the area.

In an effort to keep up with the growing demand for downtown shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, Downtown Mainstreet Inc. invited Tom Starinsky, a Placemaking Consultant from Cleveland, Ohio to talk with business owners and managers.

"They can build off the success that La Crosse already has," said Starinsky after only being in in the city for a short time. He first met with retail, restaurant, and tourism businesses on Thursday morning to collaborate on ways to extend the vitality of downtown, seasonally from day to night.

"Understanding what the market is and doing some data analysis on that data. Sinking that marketing information into some marketing ideas and breaking down some perceptions that are holding La Crosse back," added Starinsky.

The main categories that drove the discussion included the corporate setting here in Downtown La Crosse, the commute that drives people to this area, recreational opportunities, the medical power that fuels the city and last but not least, the institutions like campuses that draw college students to downtown.

Kay Mazza, Manager at Touch of Class said, overall, the meeting was a great opportunity to engage and exchange ideas.

"Most of it is trying to get our community informed of how fantastic downtown is and the offerings we have. To keep our dollar here and what would it take to have a long range goal of that," said Mazza.

More signage, greenery, outdoor patios, and bike accommodations were all suggestions. In addition to the the looming issue surrounding parking.

"Breaking down some of those barriers about the perception that there's no parking because there's plenty of parking. Making it natural to walk through the districts," stressed Starinsky.

Serving as a team effort, in order to positively brand and expand La Crosse as both an attitude and a thriving city.

The morning roundtable discussion focused on retail, restaurant and tourism businesses, the second meeting included property owners and real estate developers, and the third, afternoon discussion pulled together nightlife and entertainment venue owners as well as downtown residents.

