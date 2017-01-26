Westby High School Sophomore Serving as JDRF Ambassador

Think about the challenges you face on a regular basis. Most likely, those challenges are frustrating, maybe time consuming and they may alter the course of your day. They probably don't, however, alter the course of your life.

Tessa Thurin received news six years ago that did change her life. She was only 10 when she got the news. But as News 19's Dave Solie reports, Tessa accepted the news, took responsibility and is now making a difference in the lives of others.