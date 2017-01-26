Two needle drop boxes to be installed in La Crosse

The City of La Crosse received funding to purchase two sharps disposal boxes for needles.

One box will be placed on the Northside, the other on the Southside. That was just one of many points discussed during the La Crosse County's Heroin Task Force meeting Thursday.

Representative Jill Billings with the 95th Assembly was in attendance and said in correlation with Governor Scott Walker's proposal on opioid abuse in Wisconsin coming out a few weeks ago, the legislature is set to work on some of those suggestions.

"There's some legislation that's been proposed that will include recovery coaches. These are, it's along the lines of Americorp, but it's called Recovery Corp and these are people who have suffered from addiction in the past. They're the coaches that will help people who are transitioning from an emergency room or hospital setting back into the community," said Billings.

Jen Rombalski, Director at the La Crosse County Health Department said the city has received funding to hire a company, who will specifically handle taking care of the needle boxes and disposing of the hazardous materials.

"Also, we're looking at a data component to be able to track. The fire department has been tracking where needles are being found in the community, we'd like to enhance that tracking to include the number of needles in those locations," said Rombalski.

