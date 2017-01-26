UPDATE: Man in La Crosse standoff now in jail

UPDATE: The man who was involved with a police in a standoff that lasted several hours last week is now in the La Crosse County Jail.

According to online court records, Louis W. Steele, 32, is jailed with no bond on several charges including felony bail jumping and failure to comply with officers.

He had been taken to a La Crosse hospital after officers last Thursday night had to forcibly enter a home at 2608 Farnam Street and take Steele into custody.

No information was immediately available on when Steele will make his first court appearance on the charges.

UPDATE: Law enforcement is now providing the name of the man involved in a standoff that prompted an emergency response team to close off Farnam Street Thursday night.

At approximately 5:22 p.m., the La Crosse Police Department went to perform a welfare check at 2608 Farnam Street, after a caller told police she found the subject unresponsive when she arrived home. The subject was identified as 32-year-old Louis W. Steele

The caller told police that Steele began arguing with her and made comments of self-harm. During the argument, Louis had a knife in his hand. No one was injured.

While the argument was taking place, the caller and a six-year-old child were in the house. They were both removed safely.

Police made several attempts to speak to Steele when they arrived, but he barricaded himself inside the house and did not cooperate.

The La Crosse Police Dept. Emergency Response Team assisted, and attempted numerous tactics to communicate with Steele. None of the attempts were successful.

After receiving a warrant, the Emergency Response Team entered the house, and Steele was taken into custody without incident.

Steele was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated.

There are possible domestic-related charges when Steele is released.

The man involved in the standoff with police at a southside home is now custody.

According to La Crosse Police Officer Brooke Pataska, shortly after 5 p.m., police were called to 2608 Farnam for a welfare check. When officers arrived, the man met the officers with resistance then barricaded himself in the home. That led to the county's Emergency Response Team being called to the home.

After several hours of trying to contact the man, the team entered the home and took the man into custody without incident.

Officer Pataska said the man was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.

The man will face domestic related charges.

Pataska wouldn't comment on whether there was a gun involved in the incident or who, if anyone else, was inside the home during the standoff besides the man.

Police did have contact with the man earlier this week according to Officer Pataska. Those prior incidents led to tonight's incident and the events that unfolded.

Police planned to release more information on Friday regarding what happened during the incident.

UPDATE: Authorities are entering the home on Farnam Street where a standoff has been ongoing for several hours. We will update this information as more becomes available.

La Crosse Police are trying to reach a man in an attempt to end a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home near K Mart.

Officers have converged on a home at 2608 Farnam Street. Homes in the immediate vicinity of that address have been evacuated by police.

Police are trying to contact the man inside the home via loudspeaker and asking him to surrender or to show some sign of activity in the home.

It is not clear at this point whether anyone else is inside the home with the man.

A relative of the man told WXOW that the man has had mental health issues in the past.

We will bring you updates on this developing story as they become available.