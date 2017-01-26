Man wanted in Onalaska crime captured in Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man wanted in Onalaska crime captured in Minnesota

The 33-year-old man on the run from police after threatening to shoot a woman in the Onalaska Festival Foods parking lot January 8 is in custody.

Police say Joshua Kletzke took off in his car but soon crashed it into a snowbank. He then was able to get away on foot. 

Kletzke will be sent back to La Crosse but for now he sits in the Houston County Jail facing multiple charges including possession of explosives, firearms and drugs.

Police say they received a tip that Kletzke was at a home in La Crescent, but fled on foot when they arrived only to be arrested a few blocks away.
 

