La Crescent stabbing suspect enters not guilty plea

The Trempealeau County man accused of stabbing a woman, her child and his dog last June enters a not guilty plea in court Thursday in a Houston County courtroom.



27 year old Sean Kasten is facing nine charges including Attempted Murder.

Two counts of attempted murder were dropped by prosecutors on January 10.



According to police reports, Kasten was in the passenger seat of a car traveling through La Crescent when he suddenly stabbed the female driver and her three year old daughter as they drove down Juniper Street.



Prosecutors say after stabbing the two people, he then stabbed his own dog who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.



The report also says Kasten then stabbed himself causing serious injuries.



Kasten's attorney says his client suffers from mental health issues.

