Local homeless count reveals increase in homelessness

You may not see them on your daily routine, but homelessness is a problem in La Crosse. Couleecap and members of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness drove around the city early Thursday morning counting their numbers.

The results show that the homeless population has grown since January 2016 from 16 people to 24.

It's called Tent City. Located on the north side of Riverside Park, many in the La Crosse homeless population live in the community of shelters made of tarps and sticks, including Jennifer Chase and her boyfriend, Justin.

"I mean we're just interested in the colorful people anyways, and it's just so pretty by the river," Chase said.

The head count covered all parts of La Crosse and Onalaska with over 40 locations including parking ramps, parks, and under bridges.

"Our goal was to find zero people unsheltered. Obviously, here in the winter months with the weather the way it's been, it's not an ideal thing to be staying outside," said Kim Cable, Chair of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness.

The team reporting head counts spoke to the homeless individuals and offered to get them a place to stay and any help they needed.

"I think we do locally have the capacity to shelter everybody who wants shelter," Cable said.

However, not everyone in the homeless community is looking for help. Some people like Jennifer and Justin choose to live in poverty for personal reasons.

"I'm on the last legs of my recovery from cancer," said Chase. "It's been a great wellness path that we've been on. It's so nice to be part of the river and the nature and the people."

With the results showing a higher homeless population, community members say they will continue to look for a solution.

"We're fortunate in this community to have a committed group of people who are working on this issue, along with an extreme amount of community support, local leadership is behind us, and so we have the perfect scenario for making things happen," Cable said.

And according to Chase, those living in Tent City--"They're all looking towards the future, and this isn't what they expect to have for the rest of their lives."

