Winter Rec Fest Cancels Family Fun Night

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The La Crosse Winter Rec Fest has announced the Family Fun Night and all of it's schedule events are canceled for Friday evening.

The Parks and Recreation Department said the recent snow melt and weather conditions caused the decision.  Additionally, the Winter Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled due to ice conditions.

The Euchre/Sheepshead Tournament at The Brick House and Co-Rec Snow Volleyball Tournament at the Alpine Inn and Nutbush will go on as scheduled.

