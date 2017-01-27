Audit reaffirms Wisconsin road conditions

A new audit reveals that Wisconsin roads rank 4th worst in the nation.

Wisconsin State Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) said it's very important for commerce in the state that roads are revitalized.

"I think it just reaffirms that we really need a long-term funding fix and how do we have a sustainable funding mechanism in the state long term? Beyond just the next two year budget cycle," said Shilling.

The audit also uncovered a more than $1 billion budget deficit that has lawmakers searching for a long-term solution.

"This audit reaffirms that, in fact it shows that we're in a greater deficit than first reported because of the projects that are due to be completed. The department didn't factor in inflation on many of these projects," added Shilling.

While Democrats have backed several funding solutions, Governor Scott Walker and Legislative Republicans have refused to adopt measures and are demanding additional projects in the 2017-2019 state budget cycle.

A report in 2016 estimated that Wisconsin's roads cost drivers $6 billion annually in repairs. Lawmakers are asking the department of transportation to report back by March 15.

