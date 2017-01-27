Rep. Billings calls for end on healthcare attacks

Rep. Jill Billings alongside legislative colleagues co-signed letters to Speaker Paul Ryan and Governor Scott Walker.

They are requesting that both reverse their actions to defund community based health center, such as Planned Parenthood.

"For so many people that's their way of getting check-ups, for cervical cancer, breast exams, yearly check-ups, getting tested for STDs. In fact, in our county our health department contracts with our local family health clinic because they do it in a very cost effective manner," said Billings.

She stressed that it makes a lot of sense, for people of all ages, both male and female to be in control over their bodies and their futures.

"People can certainly disagree on abortion, but for funding affordable family planning that's so important. That is what I think has helped in decreasing abortion rates in Wisconsin and I think it offers an opportunity for people to plan their families," added Billings.

In the last budget, Governor Walker prohibited such health centers from receiving funds. As a result, five centers in Shawano, Johnson Creek, Chippewa Falls, Fond du Lac, and Beaver Dam closed.

Governor Walker argued that other providers would fill these voids and so far no providers have stepped in.

