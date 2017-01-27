Novelist alumnus celebrates UW-L's bookstore grand opening

UW-La Crosse has spent the week celebrating the opening of its new student union. That celebration continued Friday with the grand opening of its bookstore.

Of the many facilities that moved from Cartwright to The U, the bookstore is one of those. The new bookstore added 1000 square feet compared to the last space. Those who worked on the project say that moving the bookstore to a larger space on the ground floor makes it more inviting.

"Having the high ceilings and the open windows, it creates such an open atmosphere," said store manager Carlena Goddeau."[It] makes it a real joy to shop in here."

A special guest author was present at the ribbon cutting. Brett Champan is an alumnus of UW-La Crosse, graduating in 2000. This was his second time coming to UW-L for a book signing, the first being in 2009. He lives in Chicago currently, but experiences in La Crosse and Wisconsin make their way into the stories.

"You know, you spend five plus years in a certain area, it grows on you and stays with you," Champan said.

Champan is a novelist now, but his major at UW-L was actually in accounting. He said that those skills he learned in college came in handy when it came time to market and sell his books and that the course work challenged him to think more critically and be more disciplined.

UW-La Crosse is also planning a community open house for The U. Interested community members can visit the new facilities on Sunday, January 29 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.