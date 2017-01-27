Brahm named director at Tomah VA Medical Center

The Acting Medical Center Director at the Tomah VA Medical Center is named Friday to remain in the post.

Victoria Brahm can now remove the Acting part of the title of Medical Center Director for the facility.

She'd led the center for the past 15 months following a number of incidents regarding patient care and prescription drug abuse.

During her time in Tomah, there have also been incidents involving the death of a veteran in September and the revelation in November that a dentist potentially infected nearly 600 veterans using improperly sterilized dental tools.

Shortly after starting in Tomah, she implemented a 100-day plan to improve staff and management's commitment to veteran's care.

