Learn and lunch event focuses on marijuana

A discussion session at Viterbo University focused on the health affects of marijuana.

The title of the learn and lunch event, "Marijuana: Weeding Between Fact and Fiction."

Judi Zabel, Health Educator for the La Crosse County Health Department, said marijuana now is more potent than ever before.

"It's not the marijuana of the 1970s or the 1908s with the concentrates or even the marijuana plant itself. In the early 70s and 80s, THC potency was only at a three to four percent, but now we're growing the plant so that the plant itself can have a thirty to forty percent THC level," said Zabel.

Zabel stressed that if people wait and go through FDA approval for a drug, consumers are guaranteed that they know the side effects, impact, dosage, and can rely that it's the same consistent dosage.

"Really we don't understand the amounts that you're taking in when you're looking at edibles and gummies and cookies. When you say you only need to eat a tenth of a cookie, well what's a tenth of a cookie? And do you cut it up evenly? Are you eating it evenly," added Zabel.

Zabel, in conjunction with Monroe County Safe Community Coalition, Gundersen Health System, La Crosse County Prevention Network, and Your Choice will be hosting a life-size exhibit called "Wake Up Call," from April 3 through the 30.

The display will be located at 2221 S. 7th Street in Gundersen Health System's residential housing and will display more than 20 "red flags" that can signal drug or alcohol use.