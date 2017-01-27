City Plans to Renovate Downtown Building

Another historic building in Downtown La Crosse is being renovated. It's the Robertson Ryan Building located on the southeast corner of 6th Street and State Street.

Planners hope to restore the building back to its original state. Changes include new windows, more parking, and the loss of an addition located on the building's north side.

Tim Acklin says the project will do more than just look nice. It will also save money.

"There's a lot of studies out there that show it's actually cheaper in a lot of ways to reuse an existing building rather than tear it down and build something new," said Acklin. "And a lot of those buildings were built to last, particularly if they were taken care of."

He adds that the buildings in La Crosse are part of the city's history.

"We have a very rich history in La Crosse. A lot of our economy is based on tourism, and tourists not only come here for the natural beauty of our bluffs and our river but the historic aspect too including our downtown," Acklin said.

The building is currently being used as an office space. The owner hopes to expand the space into more offices and possibly a retail center.

Acklin says developers are excited to move forward, and he estimates construction could begin in the next month.