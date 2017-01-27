Viterbo University holds mass casualty simulation for students

Active shooter situations are all too common on college campuses across the United States. Viterbo University gave students hands-on medical experience treating other students in a mass casualty situation on Friday.

Five theater students covered in blood sprawled on the floor. It was all part of the simulation held at Viterbo, allowing students to get practice treating patients in high stress situations.

"We know that around the country, we've had a lot of casualties lately where people have had a gunman or somebody coming in and stabbing where we have mass casualties with lots of excitement going on," said Kerri Busteed, Simulation Coordinator at Viterbo University. "So, we're going to kind of simulate that. We're going to let them know that it is a drill in fact going on."

Nursing students took lock down position before going out to the victims.

"They'll have to figure out what it's like to take care of a colleague of theirs, but also a perpetrator, so it's kind of scary to take care of somebody who was just hurting other people, but now you have to take care of them," Busteed said.

The students found themselves not only treating physical wounds but also emotional distress.

"Everything blanked. Like all the nursing stuff that I went through, it was gone. And so, I like how we had the instructors next to us because they were talking about their experience--what they would do--and that kind of helped us get back into it because they would cue what we know, and then we could start talking," said Marissa Massoth, a Junior in the Viterbo Nursing Program.

The simulation was realistic with one of the victim's dying during treatment.

"It was sad, and it was surreal. I knew it wasn't real, but I could still feel for that person. She stopped breathing, and she's not living anymore," Massoth said.

Students participating in the simulation did not expect the scenario that unfolded.

After the simulation ended, organizers had a debrief, giving everyone a chance to share their experience.

"How did it go? How did you feel? Did you feel like you weren't doing enough when this patient passed away? How did you feel taking care of the perpetrator? It kind of gets their emotions going but also their thought processes going," said Busteed.

Although it is something nobody wants to happen, the mass casualty simulation helped prepare the nurses of tomorrow to provide the best care in all situations.