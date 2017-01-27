Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Tomah 74, La Crosse Logan 69 - Josh Dahlke (Tomah): 20 points; CJ Siegel (Logan): 28 points
Sparta 78, La Crosse Aquinas 55 - Conley Malone (AQU): 17 points; Caleb Schauf (Sparta): 24 points; Matthew Pauley (Sparta): 19 points
Caledonia 83, Fillmore Central 42 - Noah King (CAL): 24 points; Owen King (CAL): 19 points; Eli King (CAL): 9 points
Spring Grove 84, Lyle-Pacelli 33 - Chase Grinde (Spring Grove): becomes school's all-time leading scorer; Alex Folz (Spring Grove): 24 points
Royall 81, Hillsboro 36
Lewiston-Altura 42, La Crescent 35
Bangor 70, Necedah 44 - Cardinals now 12-1, 7-0 Scenic Bluffs
Wonewoc-Center 66, Cashton 58
Girls high school basketball
Onalaska 56, Holmen 50 - Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 26 points; full recap here
Tomah 52, La Crosse Logan 39
Caledonia 68, Fillmore Central 48 - Warriors now 6-1 in 3 Rivers
Kee High 62, Spring Grove 41
C-FC 73, Whitehall 15 - Lexi Schmidtknecht (CFC): 13 points; Taylor Theusch (CFC): 17 points
De Soto 47, Kickapoo 34
Seneca 54, Ithaca 36 - Seneca now 13-2
Lancaster 52, Prairie du Chien 11
Wauzeka-Steuben 58, North Crawford 35
Blair-Taylor 39, Independence 30
Weston 44, La Farge 39
Melrose-Mindoro 81, Eleva-Strum 21
Boys high school hockey
Avalanche 5, Black River Falls 1 - Cody Dirks (AVES): 2 goals
Onalaska 3, Menomonie 2
Men's college basketball
Dickinson State 92, Viterbo University 52 - V-Hawks now 13-10; Bamke and Engelstad (VIT): 11 points each
Winona State University 84, Minot State 82 - final/overtime
Women's college basketball
Winona State University 69, Minot State 53
Dickinson State 60, Viterbo University 48
NAHL hockey
MN Wilderness 3, Coulee Region Chill 1
