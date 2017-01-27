Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Tomah 74, La Crosse Logan 69 - Josh Dahlke (Tomah): 20 points; CJ Siegel (Logan): 28 points

Sparta 78, La Crosse Aquinas 55 - Conley Malone (AQU): 17 points; Caleb Schauf (Sparta): 24 points; Matthew Pauley (Sparta): 19 points

Caledonia 83, Fillmore Central 42 - Noah King (CAL): 24 points; Owen King (CAL): 19 points; Eli King (CAL): 9 points

Spring Grove 84, Lyle-Pacelli 33 - Chase Grinde (Spring Grove): becomes school's all-time leading scorer; Alex Folz (Spring Grove): 24 points

Royall 81, Hillsboro 36

Lewiston-Altura 42, La Crescent 35

Bangor 70, Necedah 44 - Cardinals now 12-1, 7-0 Scenic Bluffs

Wonewoc-Center 66, Cashton 58

Girls high school basketball

Onalaska 56, Holmen 50 - Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 26 points; full recap here

Tomah 52, La Crosse Logan 39

Caledonia 68, Fillmore Central 48 - Warriors now 6-1 in 3 Rivers

Kee High 62, Spring Grove 41

C-FC 73, Whitehall 15 - Lexi Schmidtknecht (CFC): 13 points; Taylor Theusch (CFC): 17 points

De Soto 47, Kickapoo 34

Seneca 54, Ithaca 36 - Seneca now 13-2

Lancaster 52, Prairie du Chien 11

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, North Crawford 35

Blair-Taylor 39, Independence 30

Weston 44, La Farge 39

Melrose-Mindoro 81, Eleva-Strum 21

Boys high school hockey

Avalanche 5, Black River Falls 1 - Cody Dirks (AVES): 2 goals

Onalaska 3, Menomonie 2

Men's college basketball

Dickinson State 92, Viterbo University 52 - V-Hawks now 13-10; Bamke and Engelstad (VIT): 11 points each

Winona State University 84, Minot State 82 - final/overtime

Women's college basketball

Winona State University 69, Minot State 53

Dickinson State 60, Viterbo University 48

NAHL hockey

MN Wilderness 3, Coulee Region Chill 1